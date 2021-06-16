Sachin Pilot loyalist Congress MLA: ‘No one is bargaining for posts merely asking for what is due’

Sachin Pilot loyalist Congress MLA Deependra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said that the Rajasthan deputy chief minister and his supporters are not bargaining for power or position and demanded the Congress workers who have worked hard for the party should be honoured. The former speaker and MLA from Srimadhopur (Sikar) denied reports that MLAs are bargaining for posts in the cabinet, boards and corporations.

“It is absolutely not a bargain for position or power. It is a question of pride, respect and honour of the party workers who have fought for the party for years. They fought against the BJP to bring the Congress to power,” Shekhawat was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“Pilot and all of us have been striving to seek honour and respect for the grassroots congress workers in Rajasthan,” he further added.

Shekhawat also said that political appointments should be given to those who have worked at the polling booths and should not be assigned to retired bureaucrats and officers. The five-time MLA said that partymen who faced the Vasundhara Raje-led government in the elections should be given their due.

Murmurs of discontent among MLAs loyal to Sachin Pilot has led to concern in the Congress. These MLAs have said that the chief minister Ashok Gehlot has not given them their due. On Tuesday, MLAs who defected from the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) to Congress said that it was they who saved the Congress government in Rajasthan and should be considered for their contribution rather than the Pilot camp who threatened to abandon the government.

Sachin Pilot on several occasions have denied reports of a rift between the chief minister and him and said that the Congress remains united in Rajasthan and is set to form the next government in the state.