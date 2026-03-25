Jaipur, A brief protest broke out at the convocation ceremony of Haridev Joshi University of Journalism and Mass Communication here on Wednesday after only gold medal-winning students were initially awarded degrees on stage, leaving other students disappointed. Protest breaks out at Jaipur university after only gold-medallists given degrees on stage

According to details about the incident, 12 gold medallists were given degrees on stage, following which the programme was concluded. This triggered protests by other students, who demanded that degrees be distributed to them from the stage as well.

Some students raised slogans and even lay down in front of the vehicle of Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa, who had stepped out of the venue after awarding degrees to the medal winners.

Following the protest, Bairwa returned to the auditorium and resumed distribution of degrees on stage to other students.

Bairwa, along with Rajasthan Lieutenant Governor Haribhau Bagde and Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, was invited to the ceremony.

Earlier, Devnani, who was the chief guest, said journalism is not just a profession but a mission, and stressed the need to prioritise accuracy over speed in the era of digital media and fake news.

Bairwa, who also addressed the occasion, said journalism remains a powerful medium of public awareness, and responsibility has increased in the digital age.

Meanwhile, Governor Bagde said that a convocation ceremony is not just a celebration of academic achievement but a symbol of a new beginning in life, and urged students to use their knowledge for the welfare of society with humility.

A total of 271 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, including 269 undergraduate and postgraduate students and two PhD scholars. Twelve students were awarded gold medals, while 35 received merit certificates.

Vice Chancellor Prof Nand Kishore Pandey highlighted the university's academic achievements and said the institution is committed to providing quality and practical education in media and communication, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.