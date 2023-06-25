Raj marks the first in India to launch PCTS mobile monitoring app for the ASHA worker

Rajasthan government has launched the India’s first Pregnancy, Child Tracking & Health Services Management System (PCTS) mobile monitoring app for over 53,000 Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers in the state to keep track of the health facilities provided to the pregnant and children daily.

Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers (File Photo)

Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said, “The ASHA workers will now be updated about the status of the health facilities provided to the women and the children. They will have the schedule of the vaccination of every woman and child. This app will strengthen the entire health service system for the women and children in the state resulting in a better health index.”

Earlier, Rajasthan launched PCTS software back in 2008. However, this app will be the first to include the ASHA workers, who work with the people belonging to the grassroot level in the state and therefore it will help to improve the overall health system of the state, said the official familiar with the matter.

The app will also enable the ASHA workers to submit daily reports. Any executive officer of the Health department will also be able to directly communicate with the ASHA workers and ANM from any locality.

The additional chief secretary, Subhra Singh and Rajasthan’s Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Jitendra Singh were also present in the launching ceremony. NHM Director Singh said, “The app was made according to the National Informatic Centre (NIC) Rajasthan and its Demographic divisions which will make the ASHA workers’ job easy and more impactful.”

He also added that the lack of a data collection system in the Sub Health Centres (SHC) used to force the ASHA workers to go to any Primary Health Centre (PHC), Community Health Centre (CHC), or any other medical health centre in their locality to update the concerned data which takes a lot of time. But now people will get the information in real-time through this app.

This new app will also provide the schedule and contacts related to various services provided by the ASHA workers, pre-delivery examinations of the pregnant women, caring service in the post-delivery period, children’s growth chart, vaccination, NHVYC facility for the children, geo-mapping of the closest referral health organisations etc.

Around 14,843 SHCs, 214 public clinics, 2,655 PHCs, 769 CHCs, 46 district hospitals, 67 sub-district hospitals, 13 satellite hospitals, 141 medical colleges or city dispensaries and 47 medical organisations also took part in the implementation of the app.

