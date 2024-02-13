Rajasthan: 16-yr-old student allegedly dies by suicide in Kota, 3rd case this year

A 16-year-old student preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) allegedly died by suicide in Rajasthan’s Kota district on Tuesday, police said. Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, allegedly died by suicide in the district. (Representative file photo)

This is the third such incident reported from Kota this year.

Last year, 27 students, preparing for various competitive examinations, allegedly died by suicide in the district.

Kota deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Bhawani Singh said the student from Chhattishgarh took the extreme step in his hotel room in Mahaveer Nagar area of Kota.

“The incident probably took place between 3am-4am on Tuesday. When he did not respond to his parents’ calls in the morning, they reached out to the hostel warden who later found his body,” Singh said.

The deceased student was studying in Kota for the past two years, the DSP said.

“He took the extreme step a day after his result came in which he had scored less marks,” he said.

Police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot and that the boy’s parents were informed about his death.

“The body has been sent for an autopsy,” Singh said.

“We are also probing why the hostel did not install spring-loaded fans as per the district administration’s guidelines,” he added.

Additional district magistrate Bhagwat Rathore also said a probe against the hostel authority will be initiated once the police submit a report on the violation of guidelines.

“An inquiry will be initiated against the hostel authority for violation of the guidelines once the police submit a report to the district collector in this regard,” Rathore said.

The Kota district administration had on August 18 last year ordered all hostels and paying guest (PG) accommodations to install spring-loaded fans in all rooms “to provide students mental support and security”.

