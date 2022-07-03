Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 3 arrested for passing confidential info to Pak intel agencies
Rajasthan: 3 arrested for passing confidential info to Pak intel agencies

The Rajasthan police said that the Pakistani intelligence agencies are contacting Indian citizens and those positioned in vital institutions through social media to get important information
A case has been registered against the trio under the Official Secrets Act and further investigation is on.
A case has been registered against the trio under the Official Secrets Act and further investigation is on. (Representative Image/HT)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 10:52 AM IST
BySachin Saini

The Rajasthan police on Saturday arrested three persons for allegedly passing confidential information to Pakistani intelligence agencies, officials said.

Director general of police (intelligence) Umesh Mishra said the Pakistani intelligence agencies are contacting Indian citizens and those positioned in vital institutions through social media to get important information, which could affect the country’s security.

He added that special campaigns are being conducted in border areas to keep a constant check.

An Operation Sarhad (border) was run from June 25 to June 28 at Shri Ganga Nagar, Hanumangarh, and Churu. A total of 23 suspicious people were interrogated. During the probe it was found that three men, Abdul Sattar from Hanumangarh, Nitin Yadav from Shri Ganga Nagar and Ram Singh from Churu, were in touch with Pakistani intelligence agencies through social media. The trio was providing important information to Pakistani agencies and for the same they were getting money from Pakistani handlers, said Mishra.

He said Sattar had been regularly travelling to Pakistan sicne 2010 and was working as a local agent to Pakistani agencies. The accused has admitted that during his visit to Pakistan, the intelligence agencies contacted him and encouraged to share vital information. He was in touch with the handlers after reaching India and has shared photos of important places.

Yadav, who runs a supply business of fruits and vegetables near Suratgarh army area, has admitted getting honey-trapped and providing information and getting money for the same.

Ram Singh, a native of Barmer currently residing in Churu, was in constant touch with Pak agencies and provided photos and videos and received money for the same, he added.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence. Only a confession before a judge is admissible as evidence against an accused.

Mishra said important information in their mobile phones and evidence of money transaction was found.

A case was registered against them under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and further investigation is on.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

