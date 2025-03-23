Rajasthan: 3 burnt alive as bike comes in contact with broken high-tension wire

Jaipur: Three men were electrocuted and burnt alive on Sunday in Rajasthan’s Nagaur district after their motorcycle came into contact with a high-tension wire lying on the road, police said. Polcie said the victims were burnt alive, and their bike was also completely gutted. (Representational image)

The incident occurred on the Mundiyad-Kadlu road in Khinvsar, when the victims, identified as Pitharam Devasi, Kaluram Devasi, and Jetharam Devasi, were traveling to Kadlu village on a motorcycle.

As soon as the bike passed over the broken wire, current flowed through it, causing the bike to catch fire. All three men were burnt alive in the blaze, and the bike was also completely gutted, police said.

People informed the electricity department and the police, following which the electricity supply was stopped.

Locals expressed anger, accusing the electricity department officials of negligence.

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded a compensation of ₹15 lakh to the families of each deceased.

“Despite crores of rupees being spent on the maintenance of electric lines, the wires of high-tension lines are still lying down due to which three persons died today. I demand from @RajGovOfficial that financial assistance of ₹15 lakh each be given to the dependents of the deceased,” he posted on X.

Beniwal said that assistant engineer- Mundwa of Ajmer Discom should be immediately suspended as the full responsibility of maintenance of high-tension lines lies with AEN (O&M) Mundwa.

“Crores of rupees are spent from the treasury in the name of maintenance of lines and the maintenance is done only on paper. I have spoken to the MD of Ajmer Discom over the phone regarding the issue,” he said.