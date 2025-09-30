Rajasthan: 3 dead, 23 injured in bus-car head-on collision in Balotra

Barmer/Balotra: Three people, including a man and his parents, were killed and 23 others injured when a private bus and a car collided head-on in Rajasthan’s Balotra district on Tuesday, police said. The injured were taken to Nahata Government Hospital in Balotra for treatment. (Representational image)

The incident occurred near Bagundi village under Pachpadra police station area around 4pm. Station house officer (SHO) Achalram Dhaka said four people were travelling in the car from Balotra towards Barmer, while the private bus was coming from Barmer towards Balotra. On NH-25, near Bagundi, the two vehicles rammed into each other, he said.

According to the police, the impact of the collision was so severe that a man and his parents, who were travelling in the car, died on the spot. A total of 23 passengers from both vehicles sustained injuries.

The deceased have been identified as Govind Ram (76), his wife Parvati (70) and their son Arun Kumar (41), all residents of Balotra.

Local villagers rushed to the site, alerted the 108 ambulance service, and assisted in rescuing the victims. The injured were taken to Nahata Government Hospital in Balotra for treatment. As the news spread, a large number of people gathered outside Nahata Hospital.