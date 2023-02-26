Rajasthan: 4 accused trying to escape custody injured in police firing

The Rajasthan police on Saturday night allegedly shot at and injured four accused arrested in connection with Tuesday’s attack on Gajendra Gujjar, officials said.

Police said the arrested accused tried to escape while being brought to Bharatpur from Gurgaon.

All four have received bullet injuries, police said, adding while two have been referred to Jaipur, two are undergoing treatment in Bharatpur district hospital.

Police said accused Vinod Pathena, 44, and Chander Shekhar, 22, both residents of Bharatpur are critical and were referred to Jaipur, whereas Paramavir, 21, and Bhim Singh, 21, both residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh are undergoing treatment at district Raj Bahadur Memorial hospital.

Superintendent of police (SP), Bharatpur, Shyam Singh, said police teams were constituted to nab those involved in attacking Gujjar.

The SP said they received information about the accused hiding in Gurgaon and teams were sent to arrest them. On their way back to Bharatpur, the accused attacked the police and tried to escape which is when the police fired upon them, the SP added.

An official familiar with the development said that a police team led by Atalband Station House Officer (SHO) Vijay Singh Chhonker were bringing the accused back late at night on Saturday when the accused tried to escape custody.

The incident took place near Bhesokra village on the Govardhan-Kumher road. They snatched the weapons and allegedly fired upon the police personnel and in cross-firing, four of the accused were injured.

The case relates to the February 23 incident when history sheeter Vinod Pathena and his gang member allegedly opened fire on 40-year-old Gajendra Gujjar, a resident of Anah village while he was coming out from a gym.

A CCTV clip circulating on social media showed that four people on Tuesday came out of an SUV around 8am and attacked Gujjar. The accused allegedly assaulted him with sticks and shot five times at him.