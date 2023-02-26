Accused in Sidhu Moosewala murder case killed in gangster clash in Punjab jail

In a massive clash among gangster groups in Punjab's Goindwal jail, two inmates accused of Sidhu Moosewala's murder died on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mandeep Singh alias Tufan of Batala and Manmohan Singh alias Mohna of Budhlana. Another inmate, identified as Keshaw of Bathinda, has received injuries and has been taken to the hospital. All three of them have been accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. (File)

Tufan was accused of providing vehicles to the shooters of Moosewala.

28-year-old singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. He was declared brought dead after he was shot at point-blank range. The assailants fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. His close aide Goldy Brar, who is said to be based in Canada, was also under investigation in this case. On November 23, the National Investigation Agency arrested Bishnoi in a case related to the alleged conspiracy to recruit youth to carry out terror strikes in Delhi and other parts of the country.

The incident comes amid law and order concerns in Punjab with radical leader Amritpal Singh making demands for Khalistan. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the government is working towards ensuring peace and security for Punjab.

