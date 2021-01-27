IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: 8 of MP family killed in road accident in Tonk
jaipur news

Rajasthan: 8 of MP family killed in road accident in Tonk

Four others were injured when a speeding truck hit their vehicle as they were returning from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam temple
By Jaykishan Sharma
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 10:29 AM IST
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Eight members of a family from Madhya Pradesh’s Jirapur were on Wednesday killed and four others injured when a speeding truck hit the vehicle they were returning from Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Temple. “The occupants got trapped in their car. While some people died on the spot, the injured were rushed to a local hospital and later referred to Jaipur,” said a police officer.

A second police officer said the accident happened at 7.30 am shortly after the family resumed their journey after breakfast in Kota’s Pakka Bandha.

A man on a bike, his sister, and two nephews, aged seven and five, riding pillion were killed in a separate accident along Rajasthan’s Gopalgarh-Pahari route. “...a speeding car hit the bike near Barkheda. The accident was so extreme that the car overturned and fell into a field, while the bike was badly damaged and three persons died on the spot,” a third police officer said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP