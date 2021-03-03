Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan: About 2.5 lakh youth availed unemployment allowance since 2019
The Rajasthan government has paid 842.40 crore as unemployment allowance to 2,49,433 eligible youth under the Chief Minister Yuva Sambal Yojana since 2019.

Out of the total number of eligible unemployed youth, 1,81,286 candidates belong to general and other backward class (OBC) category, 37,234 of SC and 30,913 of ST category respectively, the government said on Wednesday in a reply to an unstarred question raised by BJP legislator Satish Poonia in the House.

After the commencement of the scheme from February 2019 till December 2020, 4,56,678 applications were received.

In its reply, the government said the maximum limit of beneficiaries in a year is 1.60 lakh with the applications of 2,15,390 candidates still pending after being found correct during scrutiny.

