Rajasthan agriculture min Kirodi Lal Meena resigns months after LS polls defeat

Jaipur: Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena on Wednesday resigned from his post following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) poor performance in the state during the recently held general election. Rajasthan agriculture minister Kirodi Lal Meena resigned on Wednesday (Twitter/@DrKirodilalBJP)

During Lok Sabha elections, Meena had said that he would quit the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government if the BJP lost any of the seven parliamentary seats under his responsibility.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he said, “I have sent my resignation letter to chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma last night. I do not hold any grudge against the CM or the party. I am worried about my weakened influence in my own areas. Hence, I have resigned from the post”.

Meena said that resignation is yet to be accepted by the CM. “The CM said he would not accept my resignation. But I had to keep my word. Therefore, I did not attend the cabinet meeting…I have also vacated the government car and bungalow”.

Meena had stated that he would resign if the BJP lost even a single seat assigned to him by the Prime Minister, including his native Dausa Lok Sabha seat. The seat was won by Congress’s Murari Lal Meena, who defeated Kanhaiya Lal Meena of the BJP with a margin of over 2.3 lakh votes.

Moreover, the BJP in Rajasthan also lost 11 seats in the general election, which also came as a huge embarrassment for the party that formed the government after a landslide victory in the state assembly election in December. Overall, the BJP could secure only 14 out of 25 seats, a decline from 24 seats in 2019.

Following the result, Meena had on June 14 quoted lines from Ramcharitramanas.”Raghukul Reeti Sada Chali Aai, Pran Jaai Par Bachan Na Jaai”, he wrote on X, indicating that he would keep his words.

Kirodi, 72, a former two-time MP from Dausa, a former Rajya Sabha MP, and a six-time MLA, won the Sawai-Madhopur assembly seat in the assembly election by defeating Congress’s Danish Abrar. In January, he was assigned a cabinet berth in the CM Sharma-led BJP government.

Meanwhile, the CMO, on Wednesday, gave the additional charge of the agriculture department to state minister K K Bishnoi and also the rural development and Panchayati raj department to state minister Otaram Dewasi.

“Meena’s resignation is a result of BJP’s autocratic- approach towards their own public representatives during elections. Despite being a senior leader and two-time MP, the BJP central leadership has always ignored his voice and opinions in the CM selection process and formation of the government. They finished the voices of all such senior leaders and legislators of their party,” Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra said on the development.