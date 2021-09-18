Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan allows classes 6-8 to open from Sept 20, primary classes from Sept 27
jaipur news

Rajasthan allows classes 6-8 to open from Sept 20, primary classes from Sept 27

The Rajasthan government earlier allowed students of classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities, and coaching institutes to resume in-person classes from September 1.
By Sachin Saini
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2021 12:11 AM IST
Rajasthan issued a fresh set of guidelines on Friday, allowing schools to resume in-person classes for classes 6-8 from September 20. Classes for primary school students can begin from September 27. (Dinesh Joshi)

Jaipur: In-person classes for government and private school students of classes 6 to 8 can resume from September 20 and that of Class 1 to 5 from September 27 in government and private schools, the Rajasthan government said in a fresh set of guidelines on Friday. The classes can be conducted with 50% capacity.

The state government has already allowed students of classes 9 to 12, colleges, universities, and coaching institutes to resume in-person classes from September 1. The educational institutions are, however, still not allowed to hold assembly prayers and open the school canteen.

Rajasthan’s principal secretary, home, Abhay Kumar said the Covid-19 cases were consistently declining but the state still needs to continue to adhere to the test, track and treat protocol and vaccination, compulsory wearing mask, and social distancing.

According to the ‘three-layered public-discipline 6.0’ guidelines issued by the Rajasthan home department, there will be a night curfew in the entire state from 11 pm to 5 am every day. The order will come into effect from September 20, Monday.

RELATED STORIES

It allows 200 guests to participate in marriage functions.

Government and private offices have been allowed to run with full staff while maintaining the protocol including wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and maintaining physical distance.

Cinema halls and multiplexes have been allowed to run with 100% capacity from 9am to 10pm whereas yoga centres and gyms can be opened from 6 am to 10 pm with staff having at least one dose of vaccination.

Swimming pools have also been allowed to open from September 20 on the condition that the staff has taken at least one dose of the vaccine.

Public and political programs, sports events, cultural and religious rally or program, fair etc will continue to remain banned. However, exhibition and social gatherings with a maximum capacity of 200 people will be allowed between 6am to 10pm.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rajasthan government considering opening camel shelters amid declining population

Rajasthan LPG distributor arrested on charges of espionage

Rajasthan to give 5,000 to people who take road accident victims to hospital

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot returns to work after recovery from Angioplasty
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP