Rajasthan appeals to healthcare staff to come forward for Covid vaccination
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held the 'verbal exchange' between the two vaccine manufacturers as the reason behind the decline in participation in the vaccination drive
In view of the low turnout for Covid-19 vaccination, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has appealed to the healthcare workers to come forward to take the jab. The three days of vaccination which started on January 16 has witnessed participation of 32,379 healthcare workers against the target of 49,131.
The program has witnessed a steady decline in participation against the set targets for all three days with 73.79% of the intended beneficiaries taking the jab on day 1, followed by a dip on Day 2 to 68.72% and 54.89% on Tuesday. The health official held the technical glitch in the Co-Win app as the chief cause for the declining number of participants.
However, the CM held the verbal exchange between the two vaccine manufacturers as the reason behind the decline in participation.
“Health workers have come in fewer numbers for vaccination. This is also due to the exchange of words done for commercial reasons between the two vaccine manufacturers. Yesterday, Bharat Biotech released guidelines regarding its vaccine. If these guidelines were issued earlier, people's trust would have increased in the vaccine,” tweeted Gehlot.
In another tweet, he said, “I appeal to the health workers to come forward to get the vaccine.”
Gehlot's statement came a day after the state government urged the Central government to allow on spot registration of beneficiaries as the vaccination program was hindered due to technical glitches in the CoWin app.
A senior doctor said the CoWin application does not work effectively and has problems. The beneficiaries didn’t receive the messages for vaccination on time and were later called telephonically.
“We have asked the GoI to allow vaccination through on-spot registrations as there is some technical snag with the software,” stated Dr Sudheer Bhandari, Principal SMS Medical College.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan appeals to healthcare staff to come forward for Covid vaccination
- Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot held the 'verbal exchange' between the two vaccine manufacturers as the reason behind the decline in participation in the vaccination drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan Congress MLA Gajendra Singh Shaktawat dies after prolonged illness
- Gajendra Singh was the son of former home minister and Congress stalwart from Rajasthan, Gulab Singh Shaktawat.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Woman arrested for marrying widow in guise of a man to grab cash, jewellery
- The police investigated the case and got hold of the accused who was found to be a woman during the medical examination.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10.61 lakh new voters added to electoral list in Rajasthan: SEC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage
- Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mercury dips at several places in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 dead, 36 injured after bus runs into high tension power line in Rajasthan
- All the passengers on the bus were from the Jain community and were returning to Ajmer after visiting a temple in Beawar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘No cause for fear... Happy to be in first few to get vaccinated’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan fails to appear in court
- Salman Khan has filed an application before the court seeking exemption from personal appearance in the poaching case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everyone was eagerly waiting for this day: Gehlot on Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kota medical college principal 1st to get vaccine after recovering from Covid-19
- Vijay Sardana (58) was critically infected with Covid-19 in September 2020 and was hospitalized in Covid-19 ICU for a week but he didn’t lose courage
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Boy run over by train while catching kite, youth’s throat slit by sharp string
- Nearly 140 persons, including 100 in Jaipur alone, are reported to have been injured in kite-flying incidents in the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coronavirus claims two more lives as 281 news cases surface in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 dead, 3 critical due to illicit liquor in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur, probe on
- Villagers said they approached officials several times in the past with the request for action against the selling of illegal liquor in the area but no action was taken.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox