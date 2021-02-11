Rajasthan Assembly proceedings adjourned twice amid uproar by BJP members

The Opposition BJP on Thursday created an uproar in the Rajasthan Assembly over the issue of attack on an RSS worker in Kota, leading to adjournment of house proceedings twice.

During the zero hour, BJP MLAs Vasudev Devnani and Madan Dilawar raised the matter but Speaker C P Joshi did not allow them, following which Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, and others stormed to the well protesting against the incident.

As they defied the Speaker's ruling, the speaker took up the listed business in which the Registration (Rajasthan Amendment) bill, 2020, which was introduced on March 13, 2020, was withdrawn.

The speaker said that he had allowed Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria to speak on law and order situation and that opportunity could have been used to raise this particular matter.

Referring to the uproar by Rajendra Rathore and BJP MLAs, he said, "It is unfortunate that there is competition among you to prove who is more loyal."

The BJP members also waived a purported photo of one of the accused with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and demanded a reply from the government.

A worker of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was shot at by three assailants in Kota on Tuesday night. The accused have been held by the police.

The Speaker said that if allegations have to be made, there are rules under which it can be done but the uproar cannot be allowed.

The BJP MLAs sat on a dharna in the well of the House, following which the Speaker adjourned the House for half an hour.

The BJP MLAs continued the dharna inside the House. The chairperson announced another adjournment till 1.30 pm as soon as the house reassembled.

When the house reassembled, the Speaker said that the leader of the house (chief minister) will be apprised of the matter and asked the members to call off the dharna.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that the Opposition did not want to disrupt the house proceeding and requested the Speaker to fix a time of reply by the chief minister over the issue.

Kataria then asked the BJP MLAs, who were sitting in the well of the house, to return to their seats, following which the dharna was called off and the listed business was taken up.

Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya moved the motion of thanks to the governor's address in the house and debate on the motion was started.

As per the report of the business advisory committee, the debate will take place on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday and the state government will give the reply on Monday.