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Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'

Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:37 am IST
PTI |
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Kota, Police, here under the campaign 'Mule Hunter', have arrested two people for allegedly committing online fraud with people situated as far away as Murshidabad, West Bengal.

Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'

'Mule Hunter' is a special campaign underway here to crack down on cybercrime.

According to Superintendent of Police Avneesh Kumar Sharma, the action was carried out by a team from the Dei Police Station as part of the statewide campaign to curb rising incidents of cyber fraud.

The two arrested were identified as Parmanand, 25, a resident of Tulsipura, and Shaifi Adnan, 23, a resident of Kumharon Ka Mohalla in Dei of Bundi district.

The action followed an analysis of suspected mule accounts and mobile numbers earlier this month, the police said.

The mobile number was verified on the coordination portal operated by I4C under the Ministry of Home Affairs, where a complaint was registered by a person from Murshidabad.

The action was conducted under the guidance of Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma and supervision of Circle Officer Rajulal Meena .

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan: Bundi police nabs 2 men for online fraud under campaign 'Mule Hunter'
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