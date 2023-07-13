Rajasthan cabinet gives nod to ‘Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill’

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said it is the responsibility of the government to provide social security to every person while announcing that the cabinet has given its nod to the ‘Mahatama Gandhi Minimum Guaranteed Income Bill, 2023’. Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo)

Gehlot announced the minimum income guarantee in his 2023 budget speech. For this, an additional expenditure of ₹2,500 crore is being proposed. The bill will be another important step for the state government in this direction, he said.

Gehlot was addressing the Social Security Pension Beneficiary Program held at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur through video conference. During the session, the pension beneficiaries expressed their gratitude to Gehlot and praised the government’s decision of increasing the social security pension.

The Rajasthan government provides social security pensions to around 10 million beneficiaries at an annual expenditure of ₹9,000 crore. Through this, all families in the state will be able to get an employment guarantee of 125 days every year, and a minimum pension of ₹1,000 per month in case of aged/disabled/single women, Gehlot said.

Gehlot said that every person has the right to live with dignity and the Rajasthan government has made various efforts in this direction.

Further speaking about various schemes implemented by the state, he said that the benefits of government schemes are being given at inflation relief camps organised.

This year, the CM aggressively ran Inflation relief camps in which people were provided registration for getting cooking gas cylinders for ₹500 every month, up to 100 units of free electricity for domestic consumers 200 units for agriculture connections, free ration kits under the National Food Security Act and free medical treatment of up to ₹25 lakh under the state’s Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme.

Through the CM Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 125 days of employment is provided, instead of 100 days of employment under the MGNREGA. In the Rajasthan Right to Health (RTH) Bill 2022, cleared by the cabinet in March this year, the people of the state will be entitled to emergency care in private hospitals without any prepayment.

At the same time, free uniforms and milk are being provided daily to the students studying in government schools. 600,000 children are being benefited under the Palanhar scheme, Gehlot said, adding that under the scheme, an amount of up to Rs.2,500 per month is being provided to families for the quality education and upbringing of their children.

Gehlot said that civil society has an important role in good governance. “….With their cooperation, the reach of the schemes is ensured for every person,” added the chief minister.

The new (Minimum Guaranteed Income) bill is part of Gehlot’s efforts to provide social security to citizens of the state.

