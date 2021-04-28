Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot goes under isolation after wife tests Covid +ve

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday isolated himself after his wife Sunita tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Sharing the news on Twitter, Gehlot said, "My wife Sunita Gehlot has tested positive for Covid-19 and is asymptomatic. As per protocol, her treatment under home isolation has started."

Gehlot added on the micro-blogging site he will be going under isolation as a precautionary measure and hold Covid-19 review meetings with doctors and officials daily at 8.30pm.

The chief minister had been actively taking part in offline meetings with officials to discuss the overall Covid-19 situation in Rajasthan.

The state's caseload has is nearing 547,000 including 3,806 deaths, 155,182 active cases and 387,976 recoveries. On Tuesday, 121 succumbed to the disease, the highest single-day spike in deaths while 16,089 more people were found to be positive.

As Rajasthan has been facing shortage of oxygen supplies and essential drugs such as Remdesivir and Tocilizumab, a group of three state cabinet ministers- health minister Raghu Sharma, energy minister BD Kalla and urban development minister Shanti Dhariwal arrived in Delhi on Tuesday and met several Union ministers to brief them about this shortage along with the overall Covid situation in Rajasthan.

After the meeting got over, CM Gehlot said his ministers were successful in explaining the entire crisis to the Union ministers who have assured full assistance. “As a result, the state government will be able to make better management for the protection of the lives of the people of the state,” an official statement quoting Gehlot said.