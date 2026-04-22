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Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts

Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:25 pm IST
PTI |
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Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state has a rich legacy of bravery and sacrifice, and called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the lives of distinguished soldiers.

Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of late Lt General Sagat Singh Rathore in Churu, Sharma said the decorated officer's life exemplified courage and valour.

"Rajasthan is the land of brave warriors. Its sons have displayed exceptional courage in many wars. Lt General Sagat Singh Rathore set a remarkable example of bravery by dedicating his life to the nation," he said.

The chief minister said such role models provide direction to the youth and their stories of valour continue to inspire future generations.

Highlighting the officer's contributions, Sharma said he began his military career at the age of 19 in the Bikaner State Forces and played a key role in major operations, including the India-China war and the Bangladesh liberation war.

Referring to national initiatives, Sharma said the One Rank One Pension scheme has ensured dignity for ex-servicemen, while the Make in India programme has strengthened military modernisation.

The chief minister also inaugurated a war memorial and viewed a plaque detailing the officer's life during the event, which was attended by public representatives and a large number of people, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts
Home / Cities / Jaipur / Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts
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