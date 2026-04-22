Jaipur, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said the state has a rich legacy of bravery and sacrifice, and called upon the youth to draw inspiration from the lives of distinguished soldiers.

Rajasthan CM unveils statue of decorated Army general, urges youth to draw inspiration from bravehearts

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Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of late Lt General Sagat Singh Rathore in Churu, Sharma said the decorated officer's life exemplified courage and valour.

"Rajasthan is the land of brave warriors. Its sons have displayed exceptional courage in many wars. Lt General Sagat Singh Rathore set a remarkable example of bravery by dedicating his life to the nation," he said.

The chief minister said such role models provide direction to the youth and their stories of valour continue to inspire future generations.

Highlighting the officer's contributions, Sharma said he began his military career at the age of 19 in the Bikaner State Forces and played a key role in major operations, including the India-China war and the Bangladesh liberation war.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the state government has renamed the Churu stadium after Sagat Singh Rathore in honour of the braveheart. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the state government has renamed the Churu stadium after Sagat Singh Rathore in honour of the braveheart. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present at the event, said Sagat Singh Rathore displayed exemplary courage during the India-China war and contributed significantly to the Goa liberation movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who was present at the event, said Sagat Singh Rathore displayed exemplary courage during the India-China war and contributed significantly to the Goa liberation movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur recalled the officer's role in defending the Nathu La pass and said his life remains a source of inspiration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur recalled the officer's role in defending the Nathu La pass and said his life remains a source of inspiration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Emphasising the government's commitment to soldiers' welfare, Sharma said several initiatives have been taken, including setting up Rajasthan's first integrated soldiers' welfare complex in Didwana-Kuchaman and opening new district soldiers' welfare offices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Emphasising the government's commitment to soldiers' welfare, Sharma said several initiatives have been taken, including setting up Rajasthan's first integrated soldiers' welfare complex in Didwana-Kuchaman and opening new district soldiers' welfare offices. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that concessions have been provided to war widows and ex-servicemen in state-run hotels, and steps such as honorarium hikes and reservation for Agniveers in services like police and fire departments have been introduced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that concessions have been provided to war widows and ex-servicemen in state-run hotels, and steps such as honorarium hikes and reservation for Agniveers in services like police and fire departments have been introduced. {{/usCountry}}

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Referring to national initiatives, Sharma said the One Rank One Pension scheme has ensured dignity for ex-servicemen, while the Make in India programme has strengthened military modernisation.

The chief minister also inaugurated a war memorial and viewed a plaque detailing the officer's life during the event, which was attended by public representatives and a large number of people, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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