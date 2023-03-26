Rajasthan Congress holds Satyagrah over Rahul Gandhi’s LS disqualification

The ruling Congress in Rajasthan held a ‘Satyagrah’ against the Centre over former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha at the collectorate circle in Jaipur on Sunday. Similar protests were also organised in other districts.

“Attempts are being made to suppress truth, conspiracy is being made, and the democracy is being killed,” said Govind Singh Dotasara, state Congress chief.

“We are holding this Satyagrah from 10am to 5pm against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha. Gandhi was raising the issue of corruption done in connivance by PM Modi and Adani and to suppress his voice, a decision was taken in haste to terminate his membership from the Lok sabha,” Dotasra said, while terming the move as the “murder of democracy.”

On March 28, the Congress will organise Jan Jagaran at division levels in Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Kota, Bharatpur and Jaipur, followed by block and district levels to create public awareness about the issue.

Public health engineering department (PHED) minister Mahesh Joshi and food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas were also present at the satyagrah along with others.