Rajasthan Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma dies after prolonged illness

Updated on Oct 09, 2022 01:00 PM IST

Bhanwarlal Sharma (77) had been a seven-time MLA from Sardarshahr in Rajasthan’s Churi district and he had been ailing for the past several days with kidney ailments

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited Bhanwarlal Sharma on Saturday night in the hospital. (Twitter/Ashok Gehlot)
BySachin Saini

Rajasthan Congress legislator Bhanwarlal Sharma (77) died today morning after prolonged illness. He was MLA from Sadarshehr in Churi district.

Sharma was admitted to SMS hospital in Jaipur on Saturday. Chief minister Ashok Gehlot visited him last night in the hospital.

He had been ailing for the past several days with kidney ailments. Earlier, he was admitted to Madanta Hospital in Gurugram and was discharged recently. On Saturday, he was admitted to SMS Hospital after his health deteriorated.

He is survived by two sons and two daughters.

Sharma was Born on April 17, 1945 in Jaitsisar village of Sardashahr. He had been a seven-time MLA from Sardarshahr.

Gehlot expressed his condolences. “My deepest condolences on the passing away of Bhanwarlal Sharma, Congress MLA from Sardarshahr (Churu). He was keeping unwell for a long time. I was in touch with his family members regarding his health, reached SMS Hospital last night, took information from the doctors and met the family,” he said.

Sachin Saini

Sachin Saini is Special Correspondent for Rajasthan. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism....view detail

