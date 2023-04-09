Rajasthan Congress MLA claims threat call from ‘Lawrence Bishnoi gang member’

Mukesh Bhakar, the Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ladnun constituency, has alleged that he received death threats from a man who claimed to be affiliated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Sunday. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (HT file photo)

Bhakar lodged a police complaint regarding the threats on Friday, they said.

In his complaint, Bhakar alleged that he received threat calls on his mobile phone on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ladnun) Rajesh Dhaka said.

According to the complaint, the man who threatened Bhakar had identified himself as Rohit Godara.

Godara is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Dhaka said.

The police have begun an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Dhaka added that the the police's special and cyber cells are investigating the matter.