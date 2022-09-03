Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, held

Rajasthan cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, held

jaipur news
Published on Sep 03, 2022 03:39 PM IST

A day ago, the Dalit girl had reportedly served midday meal prepared by cook Lala Ram Gurjar, in a government upper primary school in the Barodi area of the city.

Parents of the girls demanded action against the cook.
ByHT News Desk

A cook was arrested on Saturday for allegedly discriminating against two Dalit girls at a government school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

A day ago, the Dalit girl had reportedly served midday meal prepared by cook Lala Ram Gurjar, in a government upper primary school in the Barodi area of the city.

Ram instructed the students who were having the meal to throw it away because it had been served by Dalits. The students then tossed away the food following the cook's directions.

Also Read | Highest rape cases registered in Rajasthan last year

The two girls then informed their family members about the incident, after which they went to the school and demanded action against the cook.

“A case against the cook was registered with Gogunda Police Station under the prevention of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Read | Rajasthan cop’s jewellery, cash stolen from police station. He wants narco test

He said prompt action was taken in the matter. “The food was thrown by students because Dalit girls served it. The cook used to get the food served by the students of his choice who are from upper castes but yesterday, a teacher asked the Dalit girls to serve the food because they were complaining of not being served well,” the officer added.

(With agency inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rajasthan udaipur dalit girl
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP