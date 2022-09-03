Rajasthan cook asks students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls, held

A cook was arrested on Saturday for allegedly discriminating against two Dalit girls at a government school in Rajasthan's Udaipur district.

A day ago, the Dalit girl had reportedly served midday meal prepared by cook Lala Ram Gurjar, in a government upper primary school in the Barodi area of the city.

Ram instructed the students who were having the meal to throw it away because it had been served by Dalits. The students then tossed away the food following the cook's directions.

The two girls then informed their family members about the incident, after which they went to the school and demanded action against the cook.

“A case against the cook was registered with Gogunda Police Station under the prevention of SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) act,” a police officer was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He said prompt action was taken in the matter. “The food was thrown by students because Dalit girls served it. The cook used to get the food served by the students of his choice who are from upper castes but yesterday, a teacher asked the Dalit girls to serve the food because they were complaining of not being served well,” the officer added.

(With agency inputs)

