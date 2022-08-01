Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police

A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said.

Constable Ram Chandra saw the tractor carrying sand gravel when he was going from the Ghatoli check post to the Chechat police station about 12km away. He stopped the vehicle and informed the police station to request assistance.

Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed the constable for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.

Constable Ram Chandra has sustained multiple injuries including fractures on his leg and arm, and has been referred to the government hospital in Jhalawar about 40km away, Nayak said.

Police said this is the second instance of police personnel being beaten up by people involved in illegal sand mining in Kota district over the last month. In mid-July, a police officer was beaten up by about 5-6 men engaged in transporting illegally mined sand gravel in Itawa town of Kota district.

Hours before constable Ram Chandra was beaten on Sunday, a group of people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining fired at a police team that tried to stop them and escaped towards Agra on the Agra-Jaipur highway.

