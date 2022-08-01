Rajasthan cop stops tractor with illegally mined sand, thrashed by them: Police
A Rajasthan police constable was thrashed by half-a-dozen men with sticks and iron rods in the Kota district for stopping a tractor trolley loaded with illegally-mined sand gravel (bajri) late on Sunday, police said.
Constable Ram Chandra saw the tractor carrying sand gravel when he was going from the Ghatoli check post to the Chechat police station about 12km away. He stopped the vehicle and informed the police station to request assistance.
Deputy superintendent of police, Ramganjmandi (Kota), N Praveen Nayak said before the police team could reach, about six accomplices of the driver reached the spot and mercilessly thrashed the constable for stopping their vehicle. They finally drove away with the tractor.
Constable Ram Chandra has sustained multiple injuries including fractures on his leg and arm, and has been referred to the government hospital in Jhalawar about 40km away, Nayak said.
Police said this is the second instance of police personnel being beaten up by people involved in illegal sand mining in Kota district over the last month. In mid-July, a police officer was beaten up by about 5-6 men engaged in transporting illegally mined sand gravel in Itawa town of Kota district.
Hours before constable Ram Chandra was beaten on Sunday, a group of people allegedly involved in illegal sand mining fired at a police team that tried to stop them and escaped towards Agra on the Agra-Jaipur highway.
-
Bengaluru: KPTCL works to cause power cuts in August; Check affected divisions
The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, Bengaluru city's electricity manager, has updated upcoming works to be undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, a government-run electric power transmission company for August. These works could be undertaken between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the month. According to the data uploaded on the BESCOM website, works are scheduled for nearly all days of the month, from August 1 to August 28.
-
West Bengal: 10 pilgrims die after getting electrocuted by generator on vehicle
At least 10 pilgrims were killed, while 14 others were injured in Cooch Behar district of West Bengal after a pickup van they were travelling in got electrocuted, the police said on Monday. The pilgrims were heading from Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar to Jalpeshwar temple in the adjacent district of Jalpaiguri. The incident took place around 12:45 am near Changrabandha in Cooch Behar.
-
T Mohandas Pai, founder of Kannada daily 'Udayavani', passes away at 89
A popular Kannada daily, who founded 'Udayavani', T Mohandas M Pai, passed away at 89 years old on Sunday at a hospital in Udupi after ailing from a chronic illness, news agency PTI reported. Pai has left behind the legacy built by his father Dr T M A Pai, the founder of Manipal Group of Institutions.
-
Sanjay Raut taken to court as ED seeks his custody in land scam case
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was produced before a special PMLA court in Mumbai on Monday where the Enforcement Directorate will seek his custody. Raut spent the night in the ED's south Mumbai office in Ballard Estate after his arrest in a money laundering case related a slum redevelopment land scam.
-
Lucknow, Kanpur commissioners transferred in reshuffle of 7 IPS officers in UP
The commissioners of police of Lucknow and Kanpur were transferred in a reshuffle of seven senior Indian Police Service officers by the Uttar Pradesh state government late on Sunday night, according to a government order. Lucknow CP DK Thakur and Kanpur CP Vijay Singh Meena have been transferred to the state police headquarters. Additional director general, intelligence, has replaced Thakur as new CP of Lucknow. Thakur was posted as CP Lucknow on November 18, 2020.
