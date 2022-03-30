Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan doctor booked for negligence dies by suicide: Police
Rajasthan doctor booked for negligence dies by suicide: Police

Police said first information reports are registered In Rajasthan on the basis of complaints and if nothing is found in the probe, the cases are withdrawn
Published on Mar 30, 2022 11:30 AM IST
Sachin Saini

JAIPUR: A doctor, who was booked on Monday night for alleged negligence that led to the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Dausa, was found hanging at her residence on Tuesday, police said.

The woman’s family accused the doctor of negligence and held a demonstration outside the hospital.

Police said they were investigating the matter. In a note, the doctor purportedly wrote: “I love my husband and children. They should not be troubled after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. Postpartum haemorrhage is a known complication; stop harassing doctors... My death might prove my innocence.”

Police said first information reports are registered In Rajasthan on the basis of complaints. If nothing is found in the probe, the cases are withdrawn.

The Indian Medical Association has separately announced a strike to protest against the harassment of doctors.

    Sachin Saini

    Sachin Saini is Principal Correspondent with HT Rajasthan edition. He covers politics, tourism, forest, home, panchayati raj and rural development, and development journalism.

