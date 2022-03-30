Rajasthan doctor booked for negligence dies by suicide: Police
JAIPUR: A doctor, who was booked on Monday night for alleged negligence that led to the death of a 22-year-old pregnant woman at a private hospital in Rajasthan’s Dausa, was found hanging at her residence on Tuesday, police said.
The woman’s family accused the doctor of negligence and held a demonstration outside the hospital.
Police said they were investigating the matter. In a note, the doctor purportedly wrote: “I love my husband and children. They should not be troubled after my death. I have done nothing wrong and not killed anyone. Postpartum haemorrhage is a known complication; stop harassing doctors... My death might prove my innocence.”
Police said first information reports are registered In Rajasthan on the basis of complaints. If nothing is found in the probe, the cases are withdrawn.
The Indian Medical Association has separately announced a strike to protest against the harassment of doctors.
Sariska tiger reserve fire: Tiger movement affected, Army called in to help
The cause of the blaze, which erupted on Monday evening and has been burning an area of around five to seven sq km, is yet to be ascertained, officials said. Tiger movement in the area has been affected by the fire, a forest official said.
Punjab revenue officers to protest amid claims of 'hostile treatment' by farmers
Farmers have accused the revenue authorities of overlooking several claims made for compensation for cotton crop losses due to the pink bollworm attack.
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
