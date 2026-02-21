Rajasthan: Former village head killed as car carrying MLA hits two-wheeler in Bundi

Jaipur: A 55-year-old former panchayat head was killed after a car hit his two-wheeler on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi on Saturday, police said. Meena became the head of Umar village panchayat in Bundi in 1991 (Representative photo)

“The incident took place at around 12 pm on National Highway-52 near Hindoli,” inspector Mukesh Yadav said.

The deceased, Babu Mohan Meena, was heading toward Deoli. The car collided with Meena’s two-wheeler when he was turning onto the highway from an intersecting road near Bundi’s Umar village.

The car heading to Jhalawar had Congress Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Jhalawar’s Khanpur constituency, Suresh Gurjar, in the passenger seat.

“Gurjar’s car was approaching from behind. The driver probably lost control and hit the two-wheeler. The collision was so intense that the two-wheeler was completely crushed, while the front portion of Gurjar’s car was also damaged,” inspector Yadav said.

Police took Meena to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

Meena became the head of Umar village panchayat in Bundi in 1991, while his father, Gangaram Meena, was an MLA from the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1963.

The inspector said that the deceased’s body was sent for postmortem and police lodged an FIR against the car’s driver under the relevant section for negligent driving of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The car was seized. However, the driver is travelling with the MLA now. We have not yet found any violation from the driver’s end. However, we are checking the CCTV footage and speaking to eyewitnesses to get a detailed idea about the accident. The driver will also be questioned later. Further probe is underway,” he said.

Gurjar won the 2023 state assembly election on a Congress ticket, defeating former BJP MLA Narendra Nagar by 8,425 votes.

“I was going to attend the last rites of my uncle in Khanpur. My driver has no fault in the case. His two-wheeler came right before our car. My driver lost control. Yet, I offered some ex gratia to Meena’s family considering the situation. As soon as I reached Khanpur, my driver also left to meet the police at Hindoli police station for formal procedure,” Gurjar told HT.