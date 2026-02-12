Rajasthan: 3 minor siblings killed, father critical after trailer hits scooter in Bundi

Jaipur: Three minor siblings were killed and their father was injured on Thursday after their two-wheeler was hit by a trailer and dragged for over 50 metres on a national highway in Rajasthan’s Bundi district, police said. According to the police, Madan Banjara was driving the two-wheeler with his sons Ankit (8) and Karan (10), and daughter Suman (6) in the pillion (Representative photo)

“The accident took place on the Kota to Bhilwara NH-27. There were four people on the scooter when the trailer hit them from behind,” Station House Officer (SHO) of Dabi police station Hemraj Sharma said.

According to the police, Madan Banjara was riding the two-wheeler with his sons Ankit (8) and Karan (10), and daughter Suman (6) riding pillion. They were heading to a local clinic in Bundi’s Parana for a doctor’s visit.

“Near a median cut in the Doodhi Kuri area, a Bhilwara-bound overspeeding trailer hit them from behind and dragged them for over 50 metres, leading to the deaths of the three siblings, while Madan was taken to the hospital in a critical condition,” Sharma said.

The driver of the trailer fled the spot, abandoning the vehicle.

Police have lodged an FIR against the driver for negligent driving under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).