Rajasthan: Four members of a family found dead in Sikar district

Four members of a family allegedly died by suicide in Sikar district of Rajasthan. The police recovered their bodies on Monday.

“We found the bodies of a man, his wife and two daughters hanging,” said Virendra Sharma, circle officer, Sikar city.

A note recovered at the spot stated that the family members were depressed after the couple’s teenaged son died of a heart attack in September last year.

Referring to the death of his son, the man wrote that no one was to blame for the family’s decision to kill themselves. They missed him and thus had decided to end their lives.

Further investigation is underway.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918