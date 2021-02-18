Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide
An interfaith couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi is struggling for their lives after they consumed some poisonous substance outside the Allahabad high court when they were told they cannot apply for a court marriage because of the state’s new anti-conversion ordinance, police said.
Vinod Kumar, a local police officer, said the couple has been hospitalised and their condition is reported to be serious. He added their kin have been informed.
The couple, aged 24 and 28, had left their homes around a week back to get married. The woman’s family has filed an abduction case against the man.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Highways in UP to have solar lights, speed cams for average speed prosecution
- UP chief secretary took stock of the measures to curb road accidents while presiding over a high-level meeting of the State Road Safety Fund.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No invite to BJP leaders for any function till farm laws scrapped: UP panchayat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Assembly Speaker seeks cooperation of all parties for smooth budget Session
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 booked for extorting money from bookie in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Light rains, thundershowers in parts of UP; forecast for dry weather tomorrow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP STF ‘foils’ terror attack plan with arrest of PFI men with explosives
- A top UP police official said a operation was launched to nab the accused after the STF came to know about PFI’s plan to conduct terror attacks in Uttar Pradesh and recruit educated youngsters.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP woman set aside ₹5/day for 28 yrs for construction of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir
- Designated RSS and VHP leaders are going door-to-door to raise funds for the construction of Ram temple and are accepting as little as ₹10 for the cause.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RLD hits out at Yogi Adityanath government for not increasing sugarcane SAP
- RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary alleged that the government wanted to decrease the SAP this year but could not dare do this because of ongoing farmers’ agitation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Narendra Modi to adopt two more villages in Varanasi
- BJP Varanasi district unit president Hansraj Vishwakarma visited the two villages on Sunday and prepared a list of development works and facilities needed there on a priority
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers don’t want new laws, why isn’t PM Modi withdrawing them: Priyanka Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP families hit by road mishap see dip in income: World Bank report
- Almost 50% of low-income households in Uttar Pradesh had to arrange for a loan, as opposed to 10.9% of the high-income households to deal with the financial fallout of the accident.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 83% of UP’s poor households report income loss after road accident
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In wake of Priyanka Gandhi’s frequent visits to UP, BJP plans farmer outreach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AAP says will bring back old pension scheme in UP if voted to power: Report
- AAP’s Uttar Pradesh spokesperson Prince Soni said that the state government has hurt the incomes of the elderly by replacing the old pension scheme with a new one.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand glacier burst: 4 more bodies of UP residents found, 59 still missing
- Several residents and also workers at the power stations were either killed or trapped in debris and slush deposited by the deluge caused by the glacier burst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox