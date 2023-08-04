Rajasthan govt announces 17 new districts, 3 new divisions in state

Eyeing the upcoming assembly elections in the state, the Rajasthan government has announced 17 new districts and redrawn the two large urban districts – Jaipur and Jodhpur. The cabinet, chaired by chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday also announced three new divisions in the state. This will take the number of districts in Rajasthan from 33 to 50 and divisions from seven to 10.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)

Gehlot had first made the announcement on March 17.

Senior officials familiar with the development said that the previously consolidated districts– Jaipur and Jodhpur would now be divided into Jaipur Rural and Jodhpur Rural.

The new districts announced by the state are – Apoongarh, Balotra, Beawar, Deeg, Didwana- Kuchaman, Dudu, Gangapur City, Jaipur (Rural), Kekri, Jodhpur (Rural), Kotputli- Behror, Khairthal- Tijara, Neem ka Thana, Phalodi, Slumber, Sanchore and Shahpura.

The three new districts are Banswara, Pali and Sikar, officials said. Dudu will now be Rajasthan’s smallest district while Jaisalmer will remain the largest in terms of area.

Speaking to reporters after the cabinet meeting, CM Gehlot said that ministers in charge of the new districts would hold prayers and a formal launch on August 7.

“The formation of new districts will improve governance and make the lives of local people easier, many of whom had to travel long distances to go to the district headquarter for various work. It is another step of the state government towards delivering good governance,” said Gehlot.

Gehlot however added that the tenure of the high-level committee, that had recommended the new districts, has been extended for six months to enable any further suggestions.

State revenue minister Ramlal Jat said, “The CM has created history. This is something people and even members of the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) have been demanding.”

