Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan government introduces 'Back To Work' scheme for women
jaipur news

Rajasthan government introduces 'Back To Work' scheme for women

According to an official statement by the Rajasthan government, a target to provide 15,000 jobs in three years to women, who had to quit their careers due to family reasons, has been fixed.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot approved the ‘back to work’ scheme.(PTI file)
Published on Nov 30, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Rajasthan government has introduced a 'Back To Work' scheme for women who have had to quit their jobs due to family reasons.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday approved the scheme through which regular or work-from-home job opportunities will be provided to such women with the help of the private sector.

A target to provide 15,000 jobs in three years has been fixed. Priority will be given to widows, divorcees and victims of violence, an official statement said.

Those women who will not be able to do regular office job will be provided work-from-home job opportunities.

A single window system will be developed by the women empowerment directorate to help them in job facilitation.

Skill and training will also be provided to women to make them employable.

Gehlot also approved financial sanction of 8461.76 crore for 27 water supply projects under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

A revised sum of 485.72 crore for two other water supply projects was also alloted. In total, 8947.48 crore were sanctioned, an official statement said.

In this, 5234.84 crore is state share whereas Rs.3712.64 crore is provided by the Centre.

With the approval, the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission will accelerate. The 29 projects for which sanction has been given include three projects for which announcement was made in the year 2020-21 and 14 projects are for the year 2021-22.

The remaining 12 are other projects, the statement said.

The aim is to provide drinking water through tap to 7.73 lakh households of the state.

Topics
ashok gehlot rajasthan
