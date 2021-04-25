Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan government launches Covid-19 helpline
jaipur news

Rajasthan government launches Covid-19 helpline

The helpline numbers are 2225624 and 2225000. Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola will be incharge of this helpdesk
ANI | , Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON APR 25, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The positivity rate is 6.08 per cent and the recovery rate is 73.69 per cent in Rajasthan (Photo by Himanshu Vyas/ Hindustan Times)

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma on Sunday informed that the state has started a Covid-19 helpdesk that will function 24 hours from today.

"The helpline numbers are 2225624 and 2225000. Director RCH Dr. Laxman Singh Ola will be incharge of this helpdesk. You can avail help from any district of the state and register your complaints," said the Minister.

Raghu Sharma also talked about the requirement of oxygen in Rajasthan and said, "We have nearly 14,389 oxygen supported beds and 4,477 ICU beds are available. There is no shortage of beds. However, it is important that the Centre provides us oxygen in the required amount. Till now 140 MT liquid medical oxygen has been allotted to us by the government. However, our requirement is more than 250MT."

He also informed that the positivity rate is 6.08 per cent and the recovery rate is 73.69 per cent in the state. The death rate is 0.70 per cent.

"Directions to increase the RT-PCR Covid-19 testing to one lakh have been given," he added.

"We have provided 67 Covid-19 testing facilities out of which 38 are government-run and 29 private," he added.

