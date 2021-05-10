Rajasthan governor gives 2 crore to CM relief fund for Covid vaccination

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has given ₹2 crore to the Chief minister's relief fund from the governor relief fund for Covid-19 vaccination in the state, an official release said on Monday.

Of this amount, ₹1.11 crore was initially given by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur to the governor relief fund for this purpose, it added.

Mishra also called upon social organisations, trusts and others to come forward to contribute towards Covid relief works, according to the release.