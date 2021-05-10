Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan governor gives 2 crore to CM relief fund for Covid vaccination
A health worker vaccinating a man against Covid-19, at Government Primary Health Center Bani Park, in Jaipur, Rajasthan. (Himanshu Vyas/HT file photo)
Rajasthan governor gives 2 crore to CM relief fund for Covid vaccination

Of this amount, 1.11 crore was initially given by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur to the governor relief fund for this purpose, an official release said.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:39 PM IST

Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra has given 2 crore to the Chief minister's relief fund from the governor relief fund for Covid-19 vaccination in the state, an official release said on Monday. 

Of this amount, 1.11 crore was initially given by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur to the governor relief fund for this purpose, it added. 

Mishra also called upon social organisations, trusts and others to come forward to contribute towards Covid relief works, according to the release.

