Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan govt announces government job to 1971 war martyrs' kin
jaipur news

Rajasthan govt announces government job to 1971 war martyrs' kin

As per the existing rules, any one dependent of those martyred between August 15, 1947 and December 31, 1970 is given a government job. The new rule will extend the cut off to December 31, 1971, paving the way for appointments of the dependents of soldiers martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot.(PTI file)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 08:30 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced government jobs to kin of 1971 Indo-Pak War martyrs from the state.

He made the announcement while addressing a programme on Vijay Diwas at Amar Jawan Jyoti.

As per the existing rules, any one dependent of those martyred between August 15, 1947 and December 31, 1970 is given a government job.

The new rule will extend the cut off to December 31, 1971, paving the way for appointments of the dependents of soldiers martyred in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Gehlot said the new rule will be extended to include the son and daughter of the martyr's daughter (Navasa-Navasi), even if adopted, as dependents.

The son and daughter of the martyr's brother and sister too will be reckoned as dependents, he said.

Gehlot said he is proud of being the chief minister of a state where every house has the spirit of martyrdom to protect the borders of the country.

RELATED STORIES

On the occasion, he met and honoured the dependents of the officers and soldiers who were martyred in the 1971 war.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vijay diwas bangladesh rajasthan ashok gehlot
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP