Rajasthan govt hands compulsory retirement to ACP who sought sexual favours

Rajasthan government has handed compulsory retirement to ACP Kailash Chand Bohra who was arrested by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for seeking sexual favours from a rape victim.

Earlier, state minister Shanti Dhariwal, in the assembly session, asserted that the state government will terminate the accused ACP but the Gehlot government on Saturday handed over compulsory retirement by an order of Principal Secretary, Home, Abhay Kumar.

RPS officer, Kailash Bohra has rendered 24 years and 7 months of service in the government.

Regarding the case, DG, ACB, BL Soni said, “On March 6, a 30-year-old woman filed a complaint against Bohra in the ACB stating that she had lodged three cases, including rape and cheating, against a man and others at the Jawahar Circle police station. The ACP was investigating these cases”.

Two weeks ago, the accused Rajasthan Police Service officer demanded a bribe to take action against the accused and when she refused, saying that she doesn’t have money, the officer demanded sexual favours.

“The victim alleged that the investigating officer, Kailash Bohra, first demanded a bribe from her to take action in all the three cases. When she could not give the money, he started calling her to the office repeatedly in the name of the investigation. Eventually, he started harassing and demanding sexual favours as a bribe. The woman also alleged that Bohra pressured her to meet him even after office hours,” added Soni.

In order to trap the ACP, the anti-graft body had applied chemical on the clothes of the victim, which is generally applied on currency notes to verify any undue favour taken by a government servant.

Additional director general (ADG), ACB, Dinesh MN, said along with a corruption case, a case has been registered under section 376C (government official taking advantage of his official position to seduce any female at a workplace), 354 (outraging modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.