Rajasthan govt prohibits sale of eggs, meat on Aug 27, Sept 6 over Jain festivals

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Thursday ordered the closure of all slaughterhouses and shops selling and eggs in the state on August 28 and September 6 on the occasion of two Jain community festivals. The Rajasthan government issued the order on Monday

On the ocassion of the Jain religious festivals - Paryushan Parv or Samvatsari and Anant Chaturdashi, it is hereby directed that all slaughterhouses and shops of meat, fish, and eggs will remain shut, the directorate of local bodies said in its order on Monday.

The Samvatsari festival is scheduled on August 28 while the Anant Chaturdashi will be celebrated on September 6, the order said, banning the sle of non-vegetarian products on the two days.

Officials said slaughterhouses have also been ordered to remain closed in previous years but this may be the first time that a ban on the sale of eggs has also been imposed.

“The decision to ban selling eggs this year was taken in view of the demands of various Jain religious organisations who approached the government,” an official at the directorate said.

Congress spokesperson Swarnim Chaturvedi wondered why the government hadn’t ordered liquor shops to close too. “The BJP government did not ban liquor selling because it generates a good revenue for them. Why did they put such a ban on meat and eggs for a specific religious festival? This is nothing but a part of their communal politics, and therefore they are interfering with others’ choice of food.”