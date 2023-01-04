Rajasthan HC pulls up govt over compensation to fire victims without logic

The Rajasthan high court has pulled up state government for giving compensation without logic or justification to those killed and injured in a fire following a gas cylinder explosion at Bhungra in Jodhpur last month.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It asked whether a fixed sum should be given in all such cases or can the state settle on any amount regardless of the cause and nature of the deaths or accidents that too when there is no negligence on its part.

Thirty-five people died when the fire broke out at Bhungra after the cylinder explosion on December 8 and triggered protests. The protesters demanded maximum compensation and government jobs for the kin of those killed. The state later agreed to pay ₹17 lakh compensation and jobs.

A single bench judge of the high court took cognisance of the matter and referred it to a division bench of justices Sandeep Mehta and Kuldeep Mathur.

The two-judge bench on Monday directed additional advocate general Sandeep Shah to file an affidavit by January 12 providing details of incidents, names of beneficiaries, and amounts disbursed to families of people who died unnatural deaths in the last five years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The affidavit shall also indicate as to whether there exists any policy or guidelines for grant of compensation or jobs in the event of such accidents more particularly when the state’s negligence or involvement is completely absent.”

The single judge bench said uncertainty regarding the disbursement of the compensation and the quantum from the state coffers, which belong to the public, is a matter of concern. “...there seems to be no policy or guidelines on the basis whereof the funds of the state are being disbursed and jobs conferred.”

The bench said a large number of similar incidents have taken place and corresponding compensation paid also merits attention. It said the compensation needs to be paid judiciously and equitably.