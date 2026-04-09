Jaipur, The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal from New Delhi, in connection with a multi-crore corruption case involving the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan, a top official said. Rajasthan JJM corruption case: Retd IAS officer Subodh Agarwal arrested in New Delhi

Earlier, a Jaipur court had issued an arrest warrant against the officer, who had been evading arrest for a long time.

Addressing a press conference here, ACB Director General of Police Govind Gupta said 10 people have been arrested in the corruption case.

"Four more arrests were pending. One of the accused, retired IAS officer Subodh Agarwal, was arrested in New Delhi," Gupta told reporters.

Giving details of the case, he said the preliminary investigation has suggested that the firms Ganpati Tubewells and Shyam Tubewells submitted fake certificates during the tender process, and the accused officials took no strong action despite allegedly knowing about it.

A special condition in the tender process also revealed the firms' identity, which was inappropriate, he said.

Gupta said the ACB has obtained standing warrants from the court against the four remaining accused, including Agarwal, under which their properties will be attached and their vehicles auctioned.

The ACB team made a considerable effort to trace Agarwal, he said. He had evaded arrest twice when the team reached his hideouts.

The former IAS officer will now be presented before a court.

Earlier, a lookout notice was issued against Agarwal, who was serving as an additional chief secretary in the Public Health and Engineering Department when the alleged scam took place.

The case pertains to some companies allegedly securing tenders under the Jal Jeevan Mission in Rajasthan by submitting forged certificates in connivance with officers.

Last month, the ACB had arrested nine people, including senior engineers and retired officials, in connection with the scam. Earlier, it had arrested contractors.

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