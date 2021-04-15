Rajasthan man arrested for allegedly raping and biting off daughter’s nose

The Rajasthan police have arrested a man for allegedly raping, physically assaulting, and biting off his 15-year-old daughter’s nose in Jodhpur.

Parmeshwari, a local police officer, said the girl filed a complaint against her 45-year-old father for allegedly biting off her nose and beating her. She added the girl later told an activist about the repeated sexual assaults after she was hospitalised on April 6. The girl’s parents are separated, and she lived with her father, uncle, aunt, and grandparents in Luni.

“Two years ago, her father raped her when she was 13...” said Parmeshwari. She was later allegedly raped multiple times even as the girl shared her ordeal with her grandmother. The girl’s grandfather later shifted her to a rented house in a nearby locality a few months ago.

Also Read | 1 held, 5 booked over rape of minor girl in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur

The activist on April 8 filed another complaint against the father for raping his daughter and he was booked under which Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and India’s Penal Code’s Section 376 (rape).

Parmeshwari said they have recorded the girl’s statement accusing her father of rape amid reports in local media that another man also sexually assaulted her. Parmeshwari said they will record the girl’s statement about the other man as well. “...but as of now, we have a complaint of rape against her father,” Parmeshwari said. The officer added they will also record statements of the girl’s grandparents.