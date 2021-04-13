1 held, 5 booked over rape of minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

At least five people have been booked and one accused has been arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur.

Women Police Station's cop Sambedana Snehi said, "Five have been booked and one has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in the area of Muzaffarpur."

The medical test of the victim has been done, the police said.

The age of the girl yet to be examined, she added.