Rajasthan man beats father to death for slapping his son

A man killed his father for slapping his son in Kushalgarh area of Banswara, Rajasthan. He has been detained by the police.

On Sunday night, 50-year-old Vesta slapped his 8-year-old grandson, who was allegedly misbehaving. Jayanti Lal, the boy’s father, had returned on Saturday from Ahmedabad, where he works as a daily wage labourer, and was outside when the incident took place.The boy then asked their neighbour to call his father, said Pradeep Kumar, circle inspector, Kushalgarh.

Jayanti Lal confronted his father Vesta at home, fought with him, and beat him with a stick.

Kumar said Vesta collapsed after the fight. Jayanti Lal told the police that he wanted to take his father to the hospital the next morning, but he had died by then.

Kumar said that the body has been sent for an autopsy and the report is awaited, and Jayanti Lal has been arrested.