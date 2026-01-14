Rajasthan man thrashed by villagers on cow smuggling charge; then cops book him

JAIPUR: A 25-year-old man was thrashed by a group of people in Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi district on suspicion that he and two other men were trying to smuggle cows through Khushchera village in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Police said two men who were with Khan when he was spotted by villagers early on Tuesday were on the run (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man, identified by the police as Sahun Khan, has been admitted to the hospital for injuries sustained in the attack.

Bhiwadi superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Kiran said a first information report (FIR) has been filed against Sahun Khan and his two associates under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, following a complaint by villagers.

Khan had sustained fractures on his leg and hand in the attack, Kiran said. The Bhiwadi police, however, have not filed a police case for the assault because Khan hadn’t filed a formal complaint. Kiran said, “necessary action would be taken against them if anybody files a report against them.”

Police said the incident took place early on Tuesday when some villagers saw three men with some cows. Khan’s two associates fled the spot but he was caught and thrashed. Some villagers later intervened and rescued him.

The SP said the man was taken to the Alwar district hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

Police said they had not questioned Khan yet.

Khan told reporters on Wednesday that he went to the village at the instance of the two men who were currently on the run. “Ali and Khanna (the two others who are missing) called me to the village... They took away those three cows and were going somewhere. When the villagers started chasing us, they fled,” he said.