Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha claims power ‘centralised with CM Ashok Gehlot’

Rajasthan’s Sainik Kalyan minister Rajendra Gudha on Monday alleged that the political power in the state wrests with chief minister Ashok Gehlot and his office, and that one has to go to the chief minister’s residence even for the transfer of a constable.

Reacting to an issue raised by food and civil supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Gudha said that ministers should have the right to fill annual confidential performance report (ACR) of IAS officers to keep the bureaucracy under control.

“The one who appoints the DGP transfers the constable in the state. For the transfer of constable, also one has to go to the chief minister’s residence,” he said. He added that power should be decentralised.

Recently, Khachariyawas demanded that the right to fill ACR of IAS officers should be with ministers.

Gudha is one of the six Bahujan Samaj Party-turned Congress MLAs who was in the Ashok Gehlot camp. However, he is now considered an ally of former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

He had made statements in support of Pilot for the next chief minister when Gehlot’s name was doing the rounds for the Congress president’s post in September.

