Rajasthan minor from Kalbeliya community raped repeatedly, case lodged
jaipur news

Rajasthan minor from Kalbeliya community raped repeatedly, case lodged

A complaint lodged by victims’ uncle at Mathania police station in Jodhpur alleges the rape survivor’s father was a drunkard who used to send her daughter with langa manganiyars (folk artists) to perform in hotels and parties for money.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 02:50 PM IST
The complaint lodged on Sunday alleges that the survivor was raped repeatedly by 4 persons in the past few months. (HT Photo/Representative use)

A 14-year-old minor dancer belonging to the Kalbeliya community in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district was allegedly raped repeatedly in the last five-six months, resulting in her pregnancy. The police said a case has been lodged under Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) and SC/ST atrocities act and arrests were likely after receiving her medical report.

A complaint lodged by victims’ uncle at Mathania police station in Jodhpur alleges the rape survivor’s father was a drunkard who used to send her daughter with langa manganiyars (folk artists) to perform in hotels and parties for money. The police said the survivor’s father was living with another woman after separation from her mother. The survivor, her elder sister and a younger brother lived with their father.

The complaint lodged on Sunday alleges that the survivor was raped repeatedly by 4 persons in the past few months and her step mother reprimanded her when she told her about her pregnancy, forcing her to reach out to her mother, who then asked her uncle to approach the police.

