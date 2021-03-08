IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers
The sub inspector was arrested on Sunday after an intervention by senior police officers. (Shutterstock)
The sub inspector was arrested on Sunday after an intervention by senior police officers. (Shutterstock)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers

  • A woman was raped by a police officer of the Kherli police station after she went there to file a case against her husband.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur, Alwar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 03:38 PM IST

The station house officer (SHO) of Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar was suspended, and 18 policemen along with the circle officer (CO) were shunted for their alleged role in shielding a sub inspector accused of raping a complainant. The main accused sub-inspector, who was arrested on Sunday after intervention by senior police officers, was also suspended on Monday, said a senior police officer.

“The SHO of Kherli police station Ram Sahay and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. The circle officer (CO) Ashok Chauhan has been put on APO (awaiting posting order). 18 policemen of the station will be sent to police lines. The process to terminate the accused will be started once the charge sheet is filed. Everybody’s role is being probed,” said Tejaswani Gautam, Alwar superintendent of police (SP). She added that the victim’s statement has been recorded.

SI Singh was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who came to the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband.

Singh was booked under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 376(2)(a)(ii), (a police officer committing rape in the premises of any station house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On Sunday evening, Jaipur Range inspector general (IG) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam reached the police station to take stock of the situation after it came to light that officials there had tried to hush up the matter in order to protect the SI.

According to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh lured her into a trap, offering help in the case including counselling to the couple.

Also Read: R54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son

“The SI allegedly took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station Sunday evening to get information about action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC),” said Gautam.

She added that an ASI posted at Aravali Vihar police station identified as Randeep Gurjar has been suspended too. “A complaint of sexual abuse was also registered against the ASI on the basis of which he has been suspended,” said the Alwar SP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rajasthan news rajasthan crime rajasthan police
Close
Vikramaditya is the son of BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Ratan Kanwar, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.(Courtesy-Facebook)
Vikramaditya is the son of BJP MLA Narpat Singh Rajvi and Ratan Kanwar, daughter of Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.(Courtesy-Facebook)
jaipur news

54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The government notice asks him to deposit 5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of 10,000/day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The SI was arrested after senior police officer's intervention.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 11:25 AM IST
  • The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On March 4, Bishnoi broke into the victim’s house and set her afire. She succumbed to the injuries the next day.(HT file photo)
On March 4, Bishnoi broke into the victim’s house and set her afire. She succumbed to the injuries the next day.(HT file photo)
jaipur news

Rape victim says in video accused set her afire

By Jaykishan Sharma, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 01:28 AM IST
  • An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
File photo: BJP leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje.(PTI)
jaipur news

Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaykishan Sharma, Jaipur, Bharatpur
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:27 PM IST
  • Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
In this file, Nripendra Mishra, the chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee along with Senior VHP leader Champat Rai during their inspection at Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas kaaryashala, in Ayodhya. (PTI Photo)
jaipur news

VHP vice president says 515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:53 PM IST
A nationwide campaign was run for 42 days from January 15 to collect funds for the building of the temple and 2,500 crore has been collected till March 4.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
Police are on the illicit liquor trail since last July’s hooch tragedy that left more than 130 people dead in the border districts of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur. (HT file photo)
jaipur news

E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth 510 cr for Rajasthan shop

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
In the house search of an officer, the anti-corruption bureau recovered 7 lakh in cash and other property documents.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:11 AM IST
  • Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
A CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene shows the accused fleeing the spot, presumably after setting the woman on fire, DGP ML Lather said. (Representational image)
jaipur news

Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The woman, who was staying at her grandmother’s house, was attacked by accused Pradeep Bishnoi on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
Schools, colleges, universities were closed in Rajasthan in March 2020 during the initial period of the pandemic.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo. Representative image)
jaipur news

Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:15 PM IST
“Corona is spreading fast, schools and colleges will have to be closed because children are coming positive in many schools. I will talk to chief minister Ashok Gehlot and request for closure of schools, colleges and universities,” transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said while speaking to reporters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
Gehlot also issued a warning, saying that chances of survival are less in people who are hospitalised after not following the protocols properly.(Twitter/@ashokgehlot51)
jaipur news

After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 03:46 PM IST
Gehlot’s comments came after he, along with state health minister Raghu Sharma, were administered the first dose of the vaccine at the Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
MEA officials have directed the Indian embassy in Kuwait to help Kumbh Singh.(Sourced Photo)
jaipur news

Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help

By Mukesh Mathrani | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Barmer
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 02:29 PM IST
  • The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
jaipur news

Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:53 AM IST
Police have retrieved CCTV footage from near the crime scene that shows the man, who was out on bail, running after setting the woman on fire and then fleeing on a bike. They said the woman had lodged a rape case against Bishnoi two years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
Health worker in PPE kit collects swab sample for Covid-19 RT-PCR test (HT photo/Representative photo)
jaipur news

Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears

By Aabshar Hassan Quazi | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Kota
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 04:31 PM IST
  • Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
Poonia raised issues related to farmers' suicide, farm loan waiver and deaths of infants in the past at a hospital in Kota.(ANI)
jaipur news

Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 03:36 PM IST
The uproar started when BJP legislator Satish Poonia was speaking during the discussion on the budget in the House.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vasudev Devnani had expressed his displeasure over the attack on ABVP workers in Jaipur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
jaipur news

BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly

PTI, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:43 PM IST
Speaker Joshi said the behaviour of Devnani was wrong. He was raising issue when the Chair was giving ruling.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP