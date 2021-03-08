Rajasthan police officer accused of rape suspended with other senior officers
- A woman was raped by a police officer of the Kherli police station after she went there to file a case against her husband.
The station house officer (SHO) of Kherli police station in Rajasthan’s Alwar was suspended, and 18 policemen along with the circle officer (CO) were shunted for their alleged role in shielding a sub inspector accused of raping a complainant. The main accused sub-inspector, who was arrested on Sunday after intervention by senior police officers, was also suspended on Monday, said a senior police officer.
“The SHO of Kherli police station Ram Sahay and accused SI Bharat Singh have been suspended. The circle officer (CO) Ashok Chauhan has been put on APO (awaiting posting order). 18 policemen of the station will be sent to police lines. The process to terminate the accused will be started once the charge sheet is filed. Everybody’s role is being probed,” said Tejaswani Gautam, Alwar superintendent of police (SP). She added that the victim’s statement has been recorded.
SI Singh was arrested on Sunday evening for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman who came to the police station to file a harassment complaint against her husband.
Singh was booked under section 376 (punishment for sexual assault) and 376(2)(a)(ii), (a police officer committing rape in the premises of any station house) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
On Sunday evening, Jaipur Range inspector general (IG) Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Alwar SP Tejaswani Gautam reached the police station to take stock of the situation after it came to light that officials there had tried to hush up the matter in order to protect the SI.
According to the complaint filed by the woman, when she went to the Kherli police station at around 5.30 pm on March 2 to file a case against her husband, the SI identified as Bharat Singh lured her into a trap, offering help in the case including counselling to the couple.
Also Read: R54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
“The SI allegedly took the victim to her quarter and sexually molested her. When the victim reached the police station Sunday evening to get information about action in her case, the SI again attempted to molest her. The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI. Medical check-up of the victim has been done in a local community health centre (CHC),” said Gautam.
She added that an ASI posted at Aravali Vihar police station identified as Randeep Gurjar has been suspended too. “A complaint of sexual abuse was also registered against the ASI on the basis of which he has been suspended,” said the Alwar SP.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹54 lakh notice to late vice-president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat’s son
- The government notice asks him to deposit ₹5,430,000 as rent for the bungalow, pending since November 2019, at a rate of ₹10,000/day.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan police officer arrested for raping woman complainant in Alwar
- The victim reported this to another police officer and that’s how the matter came to the knowledge of Alwar SP, who asked for filing a case against the accused SI.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim says in video accused set her afire
- An official said the video was recorded by a local resident who did not wish to be identified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raje kicks off religious yatra, vows to oust Gehlot govt in Rajasthan
- Rajasthan BJP chief launched a programme against the state government, experts see factionalism in the party.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VHP vice president says ₹515 cr collected from Rajasthan for Ram Mandir
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
E-auction of wine shops draws bids worth ₹510 cr for Rajasthan shop
- Additional commissioner, excise policy, CR Dewasi, told that the e-auction for the wine shops started three days ago whereby.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan officers caught red-handed in Jaipur city busses bribery case
- Two state government officials were arrested for taking a bribe of ₹four lakhs and Naresh Singhal, owner of Paras Travel Agency, was arrested for giving the bribe.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rape victim dies as accused, out on bail, sets her ablaze
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Schools, colleges in Rajasthan will have to close due to cases surge: Minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After getting vaccinated, Rajasthan CM Gehlot ‘sends a message to the public’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barmer man gets life threats from Kuwait employer, Indian embassy 'offers' help
- The brother of the man stuck in Kuwait, said the employer even used to beat his brother and threaten not to let him ever return to India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Out on bail, rape accused sets woman complainant on fire in Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan: Over 200 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours amid 2nd wave fears
- Several experts said that full-scale resumption of economic activity, near full people movement and laxity in compliance to Covid appropriate behaviour are reasons behind the recent spurt in cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rajasthan assembly adjourned briefly after uproar by legislators
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader apologises to Speaker for member's behaviour in Rajasthan Assembly
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox