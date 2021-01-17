Rajasthan police reject claim that Bikaner girl forced for interfaith marriage

A video war started over an interfaith marriage in Bikaner with the girl's family, in a video released on social media, alleging she was coerced into marriage, only to be countered by another video of the girl, released by the Rajasthan police, saying she had married out of her own sweet will.

The girl's family claims it to be a case of forceful marriage with the aim to convert the girl and has accused the police of inaction.

“A few days-ago, a family living in Bajju released a video on social media alleging their daughter was forcibly taken away and married by a boy. In the video, both the grandfather and the father of the girl are also seen crying. After the video went viral, Hindu organisations started putting pressure on the police to act and accused it of inaction,” said a police official.

He added that when the police contacted the girl to verify the allegations made in the video, she denied all the allegations and said she had not been converted either before or after her marriage. The police too released the video on social media to put things in perspective.

“I got married as per my will. Do not do false politics. This is not love jihad. We have married on our own free will, no one has been forced," the official quoted the girl as saying.

However, the girl's grandfather released another video saying the family had lost respect. The girl's father claimed that he was also receiving threats.

Bikaner’s superintendent of police, Priti Chandra, rubbished the claims made by the girl’s family. “All the allegations made by the girl's family are false. The girl has herself publicly confessed to have married out of her own sweet will. We have not received any complaint from any girl and the couple has produced a marriage certificate along with the documents confirming their ages,” she said.