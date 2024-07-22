Rajasthan received 51% less rain compared to last year: IMD

Rajasthan has seen over 51% less rain this year compared to last year, according to the official data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Many places reported severe waterlogging, building collapses and death of civilians during monsoon in Rajasthan this year. (Representational image)

The state recorded 306.1 mm of rainfall till July 22 last year, which is above 144.7 mm against the normal 161.4 mm. This year, the state has recorded 157 mm rain till July 22, around 4.4 mm less than the normal range.

“The state saw a 90% surge in rains as opposed to the normal average last year till July 22 whereas it has seen a 3% deficit (during the same period this year),” said IMD chief Radhe Shyam Sharma.

Monsoon entered Rajasthan on June 25, according to the met officials, and heavy rainfall started from June 27, particularly in the state’s Eastern part. Many places reported severe waterlogging, building collapses and death of civilians.

As per the IMD data, the maximum deficit this year was shown in Banswara at about 39%, Pratapgarh at 35%, and Sirhoi at 28%. Last year, Baran was the only district experiencing a rainfall deficit, at about 10%.

Meanwhile, the maximum rainfall was seen in Tonk with 363.3 mm followed by Dholpur with about 344.4 mm, and Dausa with 278.2 mm. Last year, Sirohi had the maximum 889.7 mm rainfall followed by Pali (611.1 mm), and Jalore (606.8 mm), the data showed.

According to the data collected from the state water resources portal, almost 66% of the total water storage of the dams in Rajasthan is dry despite the state experiencing heavy rains in the last two weeks leading to a flood-like situation in many places. Incessant heavy rains failed to fill up even half of the total water storage capacity of Rajasthan’s 691 dams.

According to the official data of the state water resources department, only 33.07% of the capacity was filled up in the dams as of July, which was about 51.11% till the same month last year.

The data also showed that 471 of the state’s dams are empty while 215 are partially filled up, and only 5 reached up to the brim.

Of the 22 major dams across Tonk, Kota, Jaipur, Banswara, Deeg, Dausa, Bundi, Pali, Bhilwara, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Rajsamand, and Salumber, each having more than 100 million cubic meters (mcm) capacity, only three dams in Kota managed to store more than 50% of water.

Commenting on the development, IMD chief Radhe Shyam Sharma seemed hopeful that the rest of the months during the monsoon may cover the deficit. “Last year, cyclonic weather due to Biparjoy caused excessive rains in the state. Due to such weather, about 25% of the rains was already covered before the season officially entered the state.”

“There is only 3% deficit in the rainfall this year compared to the normal average which should be fulfilled by next one month as the state seem to be getting a lot of heavy rains,” he added.