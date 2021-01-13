IND USA
Rajasthan receives 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.
UPDATED ON JAN 13, 2021 10:19 PM IST
Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.(Reuters File Photo)

Rajasthan on Wednesday received 20,000 doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma said.

He said about 4.5 lakh doses of Covishield by Serum Institute of India, Pune will arrive in the state on Wednesday evening.

Sharma said the vaccine would be first administered to 80,000 healthcare workers.

He said 238 centres have been identified in Jaipur for vaccination.

Soon after getting instructions from the government, vaccines will be sent to these centres.

He said the doses have been kept at two to eight degrees Celsius temperature at a state-level vaccine store here.

