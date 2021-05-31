Rajasthan recommends CBI probe in Kamlesh Prajapat encounter case

The Rajasthan government on Monday recommended CBI probe in Kamlesh Prajapat encounter case, said an official of home department.

Prajapat, a resident of Barmer, was killed in a gunfight with the police on April 22 this year. Later, two videos related to Prajapat’s death went viral on social media, forcing people to question the police version of what led to the smuggler’s death. In the video, Prajapat did not fire at the police, even though the latter did. Soon after, leaders from both BJP and Congress claimed the exchange of fire was staged and demanded a CBI probe.

Madan Prajapat, Congress MLA from Pachpadra assembly constituency in Barmer even threatened to resign if his probe demand was not fulfilled. Last Friday, Prajapat met chief minister Ashok Gehlot to reiterate his demand.

Union minister and Barmer BJP MP Kailash Choudhary, Union minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Leader of Opposition at Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore, former MP and Congress leader Manvendra Singh were the other leaders demanding a CBI probe in the matter.

Later, Prajapat said as the family of the deceased as well as community members had raised doubts over the police theory, a CBI probe was necessary.

Notorious smuggler and wanted in a hit-and-run case, Kamlesh Prajapat, a resident of Cheeter Ka village in Barmer, was killed on April 22. Police claimed they had gone to catch him following a tip-off but he tried to escape while trying to kill a police personnel. In self defence, they were forced to fire back, which killed Prajapat.

On May 20, the Rajasthan high court issued notices to the state government and police in connection with a petition seeking CBI probe into the alleged fake encounter. Justice Vinit Kumar Mathur had issued notices to the police personnel involved in the incident, and state home secretary, director general of police, SP Pali and SP Barmer, on the petition of Prajapat’s wife.

The court has asked the government to respond to the notice within four weeks.