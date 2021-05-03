Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Rajasthan records 154 Covid-19 deaths, 17,296 cases
jaipur news

Rajasthan records 154 Covid-19 deaths, 17,296 cases

The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur (40), Jodhpur (37), Udaipur (11), Sikar (9), Ajmer (7), Barmer and Kota (6 each), Alwar and Pali (5 each), and other districts.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 10:53 PM IST
Artists and activists paint a 'rangoli' to create awareness on COVID-19, during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in Jodhpur(PTI Photo)

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday recorded 154 coronavirus deaths and 17,296 cases, taking the total number of deaths and positive cases to 4,712 and 6,51,247 respectively, according to official data.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,94,371, the data showed.

The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur (40), Jodhpur (37), Udaipur (11), Sikar (9), Ajmer (7), Barmer and Kota (6 each), Alwar and Pali (5 each), and other districts.

A total of 4,52,164 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan on Monday recorded 154 coronavirus deaths and 17,296 cases, taking the total number of deaths and positive cases to 4,712 and 6,51,247 respectively, according to official data.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,94,371, the data showed.

The fresh deaths were reported from Jaipur (40), Jodhpur (37), Udaipur (11), Sikar (9), Ajmer (7), Barmer and Kota (6 each), Alwar and Pali (5 each), and other districts.

A total of 4,52,164 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP